Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported a loss of $85.3 million in its second quarter. The Plainview, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.