Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported a loss of $85.3 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.
