For all the hype about satellites generated by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, some firms in the sector struggle to excite investors. Germany’s OHB SE is giving up on life as a public company and returning to private ownership via a deal between the founders and US buyout firm KKR & Co. That’s the easy bit. The challenge will be selling this reject back in an initial public offering in a few years.

OHB, a manufacturer of satellites and launchers, has struggled to grow since listing in 2001. This is a capital-intensive business that would benefit from an equity injection. But the founders exercise control through a 70% stake, and if they put more money in, that would only concentrate rather than diversify their wealth. The free float is thinly traded and the investor following is shallow, making the shares a useless tool for raising cash. What’s the point in being listed?

KKR evidently saw an opportunity. It has experience of taking minority stakes in German firms, compromising on control for the sake of getting exposure to sectors it favors and at least having a high degree of influence. Think of its alliance with the founders of media firm Axel Springer SE.

Here, it’s offering to buy the 30% of OHB that’s publicly traded at a roughly 40% premium to the three-month average price. It will pump in additional equity to lift its holding to just below 40%. Add in investment in a related venture and the total commitment is nearly $400 million. Given this is a minority investment, the decision to pay a standard control premium looks on the generous side. That’s mitigated by the fact the stock was trading more than one-fifth below its average analyst price target on Friday, and the valuation — around 11 times trailing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization last year — is below other recent transactions in the sector.

As with many buyout deals right now, the leverage will have to come later when debt markets are more favorable. The key to KKR generating a return will be from growing OHB enough to be a viable IPO candidate and attract a genuine institutional following. That effectively means doubling profits so that it would be of a size to have a decent €500 million-plus ($550 million) free float. At least OHB is growing, with Ebitda expected to rise around 15% this year and next. Still, it’s a crowded and competitive business. Founder control would likely persist, although the German stock market is at least accustomed to such companies.

This is a long way from a conventional leveraged buyout. And while it’s not KKR’s first equity-heavy minority investment, it’s a reminder that private equity is going to have make compromises to put money to work in an era where cheap leverage no longer offers easy gains.

