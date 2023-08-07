Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If it was simple to foresee computer failures, rogue traders, fat-finger errors, or major regulatory fines, then banks wouldn’t suffer these things. The fact is, such snafus are fairly common and have cost the six largest US banks $181 billion in fines and lawsuits alone since 2008, according to a study from Better Markets, an industry pressure group.

These are operational risks, a kind of catch-all term for the losses banks can incur that aren’t the direct result of bad lending or trades gone wrong. Under beefed-up capital rules proposed last month, US regulators, led by the Federal Reserve, are going to make all banks account for these risks and have a slug of capital to absorb them on top of what they have for credit and market risks.

This change has prompted some of the loudest protests so far from the industry before the standards are finalized next summer. But while operational risks might be uncertain and inexact, it is important banks can afford them whenever they manifest.

One complaint is that big-ticket fines and lawsuits often land long after the economic or market collapses that provoked them. Fed Governor Christopher Waller argued last week that banks paid penalties for selling bad subprime mortgage bonds long after the crisis in which they (and their clients) took financial losses. Banks shouldn’t need capital for risks that aren’t likely to hit at the same time, he said.

But big banks were paying out for misdeeds of all sorts all the way through the crisis and beyond. Plus, some of the most famous rogue traders have turned up in the midst of market mayhem: Jerome Kerviel of Societe Generale SA and Kweku Adoboli at UBS Group AG both damaged their employers while crises were still rumbling.

Opposition also comes from those banks and finance companies that get a higher share of revenue from fees rather than from lending. Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman complained on an earnings call last month that a standardized operational risk measure “just doesn’t make sense to me.” His bank looks likely to be worst hit among large peers, according to early analyst estimates, so he’s bound to be unhappy.

Under the new rules, which implement the so-called Basel III global standards, the amount of capital that banks need for operational risk is based on the size of their business over the past three years and the amounts they’ve lost through fines, litigation or other failings over the past decade. Business size is measured by looking equally at income from interest, fees and trading. The new capital rules are more sophisticated than the existing standardized calculations for risk-weighted assets, but less bespoke than the advanced approach that allows big banks to use their own internalmodels to set their capital needs. In fact, these banks have calculated their own operational risk charges for years already.

For Bank of America Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., their current reported operational risk exposure is significantly bigger than estimates from analysts at Citigroup Inc. of what it might be under the new rules. For Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the two measures are almost the same, but at Morgan Stanley the new measure could be nearly 40% higher than its current exposure.

Morgan Stanley is potentially being penalized in a couple of ways. Operational risk in its internal models is based more on actual losses suffered than on the size of the bank, whereas the new rules set a minimum charge based on revenue. That creates a limit to the benefits of running a bank well. The research from Better Markets shows Morgan Stanley lost much less in lawsuits and penalties since the 2008 crisis than rivals — paying only about $5.5 billion of that $181 billion total.

Using fee-based revenue to measure operational risk will also have a disproportionate impact relative to the size of Morgan Stanley’s balance sheet: Net interest income and net trading revenue are directly linked to the amount of a bank’s assets and liabilities, whereas fees come from managing other people’s assets.

A bank that is biased towards wealth management is still exposed to risks of fraud, cyberattacks, or bad employees. Regulators are worried about the effects of losses from such things on stability and the economy. Morgan Stanley may have paid less in fines than rivals but still paid some.

Regulators know more than each bank does about their rivals’ methods for identifying and mitigating operational risks — that leaves lenders at a disadvantage when trying to argue back.

Operational risk is still a very labor intensive function with varying quality and different approaches even within the same large banks as well as between them, according to Paul Ford, founder of Acin, a startup building a standardized database monitoring and controls. His firm, which has backing from five major lenders, aims to give banks an objective measure of how their approaches compare with peers and offer pointers on where to improve defenses.

Regulators should be able to take the quality of banks’ controls into account when measuring risks, rather than looking simply at size and historic losses. Insurance always costs more if you have a history of making claims, but if you can show you have mitigated risks your premiums should drop. The new operational risk standard could yet be tweaked by regulators, but the principle is right. Banks will keep on breaching rules and suffering fraud or other mishaps that lead to losses not captured by straight financial risks. They need capital for that.

