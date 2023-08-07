Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you put a dollar bill under your mattress, you know you’ll get a dollar bill back when you go looking for it, and that the paper currency will still be worth $1. A branch of cryptocurrencies called stablecoins has grown up based on the idea that such dependability can be replicated in new ways. Stablecoins have become crucial to the functioning of crypto markets, with about $125 billion in circulation in early August. They’ve also drawn increasing scrutiny from regulators: A high-profile attempt by Meta Platforms Inc. unraveled after an intense backlash. The rollout of a stablecoin from PayPal Holdings Inc. marked the first effort from a big financial company.

1. What are stablecoins?

They are digital assets designed to hold a steady value, in contrast to the price volatility seen in Bitcoin and other so-called tokens. They’re usually pegged to another currency, most commonly the US dollar. That makes stablecoins useful for crypto investors who need to park their profits somewhere safe but don’t want to convert them back into real money, or want to move in and out of different digital assets or exchanges. The most widely used stablecoin, Tether, can be exchanged for thousands of other cryptocurrencies. There are dozens of stablecoins in use.

Advertisement

2. How do they maintain their value?

Many stablecoin issuers say they hold cash or other assets to match the value of the stablecoin in circulation. So when a user pays Tether $1 for a token, that money is supposed to be held in relatively safe assets. Another type known as algorithmic stablecoins use automated operations meant to maintain their value. Some achieve this by adjusting their supply — generating more coins when they trade above their pegged value so that the price comes down, and removing some from circulation when they fall below the peg so the price goes up. But the appeal of algorithmic stablecoins diminished when the largest of them, TerraUSD, and its sister token, Luna, melted down in May 2022, losing a combined $60 billion in market value in days.

3. What’s significant about PayPal?

Advertisement

For one thing, PayPal is a popular and accepted way to transfer money among individuals and businesses — it has 431 million active accounts globally. It’s also notable that PayPal, which had previously left the Facebook-created Diem consortium because of a lack of regulatory clarity, said it had held extensive discussions with US regulators and policymakers before announcing plans on Aug. 7 to issue its own stablecoin. The regulatory environment was “progressing toward more clarity,” Jose Fernandez da Ponte, head of PayPal’s blockchain and digital currencies team, said. The company said its stablecoin would be fully backed by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries and similar cash equivalents.

4. What do regulators fear about stablecoins?

US financial agencies have called for legislation that treats stablecoin companies in much the same way that banks are, and a New York regulator ordered the issuer of a key stablecoin to stop minting it in February. They worry about the risk of more stablecoin crashes that could trigger fire sales of other assets as their backers try to maintain a peg. Even more worrisome is the converse scenario — that stablecoins prove their worth, soar in popularity and allow vast sums to change hands without touching the formal banking system, undermining the monetary monopoly of central banks and enabling criminals to engage in massive money laundering.

Advertisement

5. What do they plan to do?

The US Federal Reserve wants the power to police issuers the way it does banks, with robust capital requirements and constant supervision to ensure their stability. A key House panel has advanced legislation that would set rules for the sector but the effort may face long odds for Senate passage. Some traditional financial institutions and central banks are devising their own digital tokens that would make transactions faster and cheaper than with regular cash, but safer than private cryptocurrencies. FedNow, a new instant payments system from the US Federal Reserve that launched in July, will be a faster way to move funds.

6. What’s the problem with BUSD?

BUSD is a stablecoin that was issued by Paxos Trust Co. through a partnership with Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume. In February 2023, New York-based Paxos said that it would stop minting the Binance-branded stablecoin “as directed by” the New York Department of Financial Services. According to a statement by Paxos, the SEC alleged that BUSD is a security and that Paxos should therefore have registered the BUSD offering under the federal securities laws. Paxos said the company “categorically disagrees” with the SEC’s statement. Paxos is also issuing the PayPal stablecoin.

Advertisement

7. What went wrong with TerraUSD?

TerraUSD was an algorithmic stablecoin that used a parallel floating-rate currency, Luna, to back up its fixed dollar exchange rate. It offered users interest rates as high as 20% on deposits. But when its value slipped after a series of large withdrawals, both TerraUSD and Luna plunged to near zero. To critics, the only thing sustaining TerraUSD had been the money pouring in from investors convinced it would keep growing. When that optimism evaporated, there was nothing left to sustain it. TerraUSD’s collapse set off a broader selloff that wiped $200 billion from the market capitalization of all cryptoassets in a day and briefly knocked Tether off its peg, reviving doubts about how adequately its assets were backed.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.