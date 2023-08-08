Acco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.
The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 24 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.
Acco shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.09, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.
