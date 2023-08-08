Acco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million. The Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 38 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 24 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.

Acco shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.09, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCO