Acorda: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of $7.55.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

Acorda shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.50, an increase of 84% in the last 12 months.