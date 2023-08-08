ADT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.
ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion.
ADT shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
