The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 8:19 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass. — LEXINGTON, Mass. — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN

Loading...