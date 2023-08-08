Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. — LEXINGTON, Mass. — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its second quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.
The company’s shares closed at $1.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.
