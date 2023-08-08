Akamai Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $128.8 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $935.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Akamai Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $937 million to $952 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Akamai Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.87 to $5.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.8 billion.

Akamai Technologies shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $94.95, a decline of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

