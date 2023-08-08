The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Amphastar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 7:19 p.m. EDT

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.1 million.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $145.7 million in the period.

Amphastar shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH

Loading...