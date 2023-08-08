Amphastar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.1 million.
Amphastar shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.
