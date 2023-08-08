Amphastar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

Amphastar shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.