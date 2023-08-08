Angel Oak: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.
The real estate finance company posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.
Angel Oak shares have risen 96% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 37% in the last 12 months.
