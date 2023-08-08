The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. EDT

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $71.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $957,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA

Loading...