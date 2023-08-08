Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $71.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The drug developer posted revenue of $957,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA