Axon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $374.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.5 million.
Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.
Axon shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $175.73, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXON