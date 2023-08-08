Axon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $374.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.5 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

Axon shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $175.73, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXON