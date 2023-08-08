Brooks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brooks expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $173 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brooks shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

