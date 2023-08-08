Brooks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Brooks expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $173 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Brooks shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.
