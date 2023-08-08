The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:33 p.m. EDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.5 million in its second quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.5 million.

Blink Charging shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.18, a fall of 74% in the last 12 months.

