Bluebird: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 7:19 a.m. EDT

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $72.9 million in its second quarter.

The Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.60. A year ago, they were trading at $5.59.

