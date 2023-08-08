Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $324.1 million. The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.21 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $630.6 million, or $5.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.06 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BR