Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $324.1 million.
The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $630.6 million, or $5.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.06 billion.
Broadridge Financial shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.
