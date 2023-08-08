The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Casa Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:03 p.m. EDT

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The provider of digital cable video and broadband services posted revenue of $58 million in the period.

Casa Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $290 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.46.

