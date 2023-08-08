Casa Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its second quarter.
Casa Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $290 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.46.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASA