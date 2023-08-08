Compass: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $39.9 million.
The minerals producer posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.3 million.
