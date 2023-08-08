The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Compass: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 5:34 p.m. EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $207.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMP

