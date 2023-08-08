CytomX Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.4 million.
