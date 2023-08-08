The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CytomX Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.4 million.

