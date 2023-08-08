Doximity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.
The medical social networking site posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $108.5 million to $109.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $452 million to $468 million.
