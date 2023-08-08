Doximity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

SAN FRANCISCO — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $28.4 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $108.5 million to $109.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $452 million to $468 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS