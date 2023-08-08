Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $220 million in its second quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $6.58 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.57 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK