Dutch Bros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. EDT

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $249.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.3 million.

Dutch Bros shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.99, a drop of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BROS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BROS

