Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its second quarter.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share.
