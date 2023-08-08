The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lilly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.76 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $8.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.55 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $9.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $33.4 billion to $33.9 billion.

