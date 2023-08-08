Endeavor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $403.2 million.
The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
