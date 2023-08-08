Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $31.8 million.
The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $699.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.6 million to $2.8 million.
