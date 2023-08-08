Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.23.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.62 to $3.68 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESE