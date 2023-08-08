Everbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter.
The software developer posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 43 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $113.5 million to $114 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $450 million to $452 million.
