Everbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $113.5 million to $114 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $450 million to $452 million.

