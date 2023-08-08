The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 4:12 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $933,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FATE

Loading...