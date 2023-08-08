Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.8 million in its second quarter.
The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $933,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FATE