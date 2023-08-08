Flyware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Share Comment on this story Comment

BOSTON — BOSTON — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.5 million, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $116 million to $122 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $380 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLYW