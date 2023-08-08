Gilat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel — PETAH TIKVA, Israel — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its second quarter.
The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period.
Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILT