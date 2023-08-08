The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Gladstone Commercial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 7:17 p.m. EDT

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $16.6 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.8 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOD

Loading...