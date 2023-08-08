Gladstone Commercial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. — MCLEAN, Va. — Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $7.8 million, or 19 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period.
