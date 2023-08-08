Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.5 million.
The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.9 million.
Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.08 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.95 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO