Haemonetics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41 million.
The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.9 million.
Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAE