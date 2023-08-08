The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Haemonetics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:24 a.m. EDT

BOSTON — BOSTON — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.9 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share.

