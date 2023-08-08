The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 8, 2023 at 4:33 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $221 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $845 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

Loading...