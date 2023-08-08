Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.8 million.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $221 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $845 million.
