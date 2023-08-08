Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35 million.
The perfume maker posted revenue of $309.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.1 million.
Inter Parfums expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.3 billion.
