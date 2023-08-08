Ironwood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.06 billion in its second quarter.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.5 million.
Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $450 million.
