Iteris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Iteris said it expects revenue in the range of $41 million to $42 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $168 million to $175 million.
