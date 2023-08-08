The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:51 a.m. EDT

DALLAS — DALLAS — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $164.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

