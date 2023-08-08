Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $164.2 million.
The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.
Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.45 per share.
_____
