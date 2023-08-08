Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE — SINGAPORE — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $220 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $252.1 million.
