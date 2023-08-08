Latham Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.7 million.
The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.
Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIM