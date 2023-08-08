The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Latham Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 7:41 a.m. EDT

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIM

