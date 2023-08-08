LivePerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.
The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.9 million.
LivePerson expects full-year revenue in the range of $388 million to $400 million.
