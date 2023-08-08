The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
LivePerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 6:44 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.9 million.

LivePerson expects full-year revenue in the range of $388 million to $400 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

