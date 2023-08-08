Lyft: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.3 million in its second quarter.
The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in September, Lyft said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.
