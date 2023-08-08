Masonite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.2 million.
The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $741.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.1 million.
