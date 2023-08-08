The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Masonite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. EDT

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $741.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.1 million.

