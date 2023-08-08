Medical Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $285.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 38 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $42 million, or 7 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, posted revenue of $337.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.8 million.

Medical Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.53 to $1.57 per share.

