National Health Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $39.8 million, or 92 cents per share.
The health care real estate investment trust, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.1 million.
National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.31 to $4.35 per share.
