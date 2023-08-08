NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FORT MYERS, Fla. — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $146.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.2 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

