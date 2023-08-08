The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 9:23 a.m. EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FORT MYERS, Fla. — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $146.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.2 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 28 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

