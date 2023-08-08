Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $18 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $69 million to $73 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STIM