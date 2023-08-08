The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2023 at 8:22 a.m. EDT

MALVERN, Pa. — MALVERN, Pa. — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $18 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $69 million to $73 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STIM

