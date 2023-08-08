Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.
The vaccine maker posted revenue of $424.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.6 million.
Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.
